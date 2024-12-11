The 25th edition of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival culminated on December 10 with a vibrant blend of Naga folk songs and dances during the closing function.

During the 10-day festival which was held at Naga Heritage Village Kisama, some 12 km from the state capital Kohima, Naga arts, music, and performances were showcased, drawing participants and visitors from across the globe.

Hornbill Festival is an annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government, which brings together different tribes of the state at a single venue providing an opportunity for the visitors to enjoy the ethnic art and culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Tourism Minister Along highlighted the spirit of unity and prosperity that the event represented for the people of Nagaland.

He emphasised the festival's significance in bringing together diverse cultures and fostering unity and understanding Stake y the people of Nagaland.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister (Neiphiu Rio), we have seen the Hornbill Festival grow from a tribal celebration to an event that resonates with unity, spirituality, and collective prosperity," Along said.

He also stressed the importance of the international participation with the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Peru as country partners and Sikkim and Telangana as state partners of the festival.

"These collaborations were celebrated for fostering stronger international ties and cultural exchange," he said.

Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, New Delhi, Gloria Berdena, Miss Nagaland 2024 Anon Konyak A, first runner-up Nikali K Shohe and second runner-up Kelulu Dawhuo lit the bonfire to mark the closing of the silver jubilee edition of the festival.