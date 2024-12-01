The 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival erupted into life today, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio heralding the event as a powerful symbol of Naga unity and cultural preservation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Naga Heritage Village, Rio emphasised the festival's global significance, welcoming international partners including the United States, Peru, Japan, and Wales, alongside Indian partner states Telangana and Sikkim.

"This festival showcases the rich cultural heritage of our people, preserving the legacy of our forefathers," Rio declared, highlighting how the event has transformed from a local celebration to an international cultural phenomenon.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the Naga people's resilience, calling the festival's 25-year journey a collective achievement. "Each citizen is a stakeholder in this remarkable journey," he stated, underscoring the community's integral role in maintaining their cultural identity.

Addressing the diverse gathering, Rio extended a warm invitation to guests, urging them to immerse themselves in Nagaland's vibrant culture. "We encourage you to return with more friends, family, and loved ones to witness all that Nagaland has to offer," he said.

The festival promises a week-long celebration of Naga traditions, bringing together diverse tribes and communities under a banner of unity. International and national guests are expected to experience the unique cultural mosaic that defines Nagaland.