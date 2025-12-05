Nagaland: Hornbill festival's dog show debuts with focus on responsible pet ownership

Responsible pet ownership and the evolving role of dogs in modern society took centre stage as Nagaland hosted its first state-level Hornbill Dog Show at Pony Farm, Kigwema, during the ongoing Hornbill Festival 2025.

The event, organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, drew dog enthusiasts, breeders and owners from across the state. The gathering highlighted the growing public interest in canine welfare, training and ethical breeding practices.

Director of the department, Dr Imomanen Tzudir, said dogs have been central to human development since the earliest days of domestication. He noted that while they once served primarily as herders and guardians, their roles now extend to companionship, assistance for people with disabilities, police work and therapeutic support.

Tzudir said the show aimed to strengthen public understanding of human–canine relationships. He described the platform as an opportunity to appreciate the abilities of diverse breeds and to promote responsible ownership.

The competition featured a wide range of dogs, from indigenous breeds to exotics, each assessed for temperament, discipline and overall performance. Winners in each category received Rs 50,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively, with two consolation prizes of Rs 6,000 each.

A special performance by the Dog Squad of the 78th CRPF Battalion, Zubza, drew loud applause from visitors. Judges for the event included Dr Ithika Swu, Dr Esther Krocha, Dr Michael Imti Imchen, Dr Sungkum Jamir and Lt Col Noble George, with compering by Dr Doreen Peseyie and Dr Tolto Metha.

With a strong public response, the department announced plans to make the Hornbill Dog Show an annual fixture. Educational exhibits on livestock and poultry were also displayed, and pony rides will continue until December 6.

The event saw attendance from several notable figures, including former minister V Kashiho Sangtam, tourism director Veyielo Doulo, Nagaland State Veterinary Council president Dr Simon Ao, officials from the CRPF and NEC, as well as representatives from IFCRA and Miss Arunachal 2023 Nadek Nabum.