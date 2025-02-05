The Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) has issued a stern warning to empanelled hospitals that are refusing treatment to beneficiaries, calling it a "serious matter" that violates their contractual agreements.

"Several empanelled hospitals are refusing treatment to beneficiaries under various pretexts," states the office memorandum issued from Kohima by NHPS CEO Thayaseelan K.

The society has established a toll-free helpline (1800 202 3380) for beneficiaries to report any denial of services. Complaints can also be emailed to nagaland.nhpm@gmail.com. The department promises "necessary action" against hospitals violating the terms.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries denied treatment are advised to seek care at other empanelled facilities offering the required services.

"All empanelled hospitals must adhere to their contractual obligations and provide the necessary services to beneficiaries," the memo emphasises.

The directive has been circulated to key health officials across Nagaland, including the Health Commissioner, Principal Director of Health & Family Welfare, District Implementation Unit chairs, and Chief Medical Officers.