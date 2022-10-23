Nagaland will host the inaugural edition of 'Miss North East,' an initiative of the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO) on November 3.

Melekhoto Pucho, president of the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN), authorities informed reporters on October 22 that 15 competitors from eight Northeastern states will compete.

''Each state in the area will have two contestants, with the exception of Tripura, which will have one. The Nagaland government would support the event, which will be hosted by BASN'', he added.

The NEBPO has determined that the NE Beauty Pageant would be held by each state in turn, with Sikkim being the next host state, according to the reports.

''The Nagaland government is supporting the event, which will be hosted by BASN,'' he said.

According to him, NEBPO has determined that the NE Beauty Pageant would be held by each state on a rotating basis, with Sikkim being the next host state.

The contest's top three winners and six sub-title winners will each get Rs 4.4 lakh in cash and gift hampers.

The prizes are: Rs 1.5 lakh for - Miss North-East 2022 (sponsored by Floyd Hyundai and Vuto Hyundai), 1st Runner-up - Rs 1 lakh (sponsored by MLA Imkong L Imchen), 2nd Runner-up - Rs. 70,000 (sponsored by Kero Anak Motors) while the sub-title winners - Miss Photogenic, Miss Perfect 10. Miss Talent, Queen of Hearts, Miss Beautiful Skin, and Miss Multimedia will get Rs. 20,000 each.

Beauty pageant organizers from other Northeastern states will also attend the competition, which will be judged by Dr. Sagar J Abichandani, a famous dentist and well-known Pageant Smile Expert, according to Pucho.

On the grand finale day, five rounds will be held, including the semi-final; the remaining rounds will be ethnic wear, pre-designer wear, and evening gown rounds are all options.

The contenders' activities will begin on October 27 with a display of rich culture and history, a visit to Pfutsero to view the Chakhesangs Women Organization project on sanitary pads and traditional weaving, and a visit to Khonoma village.