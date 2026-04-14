Nagaland hosts Athletics Federation of India Annual General Meeting 2026

Nagaland marked a historic milestone by hosting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) 2026 for the first time on April 14. The inaugural session was held at Hotel Vivor in Kohima and was addressed by Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, who described the occasion as a privilege for the state.

Welcoming delegates from across the country, Dr. Rio expressed gratitude to the federation’s leadership for choosing Nagaland as the venue. He voiced optimism that the meeting would foster meaningful deliberations for the advancement of sports while also promoting cultural exchange and national integration.

The Chief Minister provided a brief overview of Naga history, highlighting the resilience and unique traditions of the Naga people. He referred to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 and emphasised the continued protection of Naga customary practices under Article 371A of the Indian Constitution. Dr. Rio also touched upon the political history of the state, noting ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing issues through dialogue while maintaining peace and unity among Naga communities.

Focusing on sports development, Dr. Rio stated that Nagaland is making steady progress despite infrastructural challenges. He noted that the state has been affiliated with the Indian Olympic Association after many years and is now concentrating on nurturing young talent. Emphasising the need for improved infrastructure, professional coaching, and greater exposure for athletes, he called for enhanced cooperation and initiatives to strengthen sports facilities in the state. He expressed confidence that the AGM’s deliberations would contribute positively to the growth of athletics in the country.

Abu Metha, President of Nagaland Athletics and Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, described the occasion as historic, noting that it is the first time in over six decades of statehood that Nagaland is hosting the AGM of a national sports federation. He emphasised that the event is significant in promoting national unity, integration, and inclusiveness through sports.

Dr. Lalit K. Bhanot, President of the South Asian Athletics Federation, lauded the Government of Nagaland for hosting the meeting and appreciated the state’s efforts in promoting athletics. Recalling his previous visit to Kohima, he mentioned the successful organisation of the international cross-country event in 2022, which saw participation from six South Asian countries. He noted that the visiting teams continue to remember the state’s warm hospitality and efficient organisation.

Dr. Bhanot also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Rio for his continued support towards sports development and commended Abu Metha for his leadership and organisational skills in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event. Highlighting the federation’s objective of holding such meetings in different states, he said the initiative aims to generate greater interest and participation in athletics at the grassroots level.

He further informed that India is currently running one of the largest grassroots athletics programmes, covering more than 650 districts, where talented athletes are identified and provided with further training and support. Several national-level competitions are also being conducted across the country, including in the Northeast, to provide better exposure and reduce travel constraints for athletes from the region.

Assuring full cooperation, Dr. Bhanot stated that the federation is ready to extend technical support and assistance to Nagaland for developing athletics infrastructure and training programmes. He encouraged the state government to establish athletics academies, noting that athletes from Nagaland possess strong potential, particularly in endurance-based events such as middle and long-distance running and race walking. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the state government, athletics in Nagaland would continue to grow and produce promising sportspersons in the years ahead.