The State Mega Legal Services Camp was successfully held at the NBCC Convention Hall, Kohima, organized by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) in collaboration with the Government of Nagaland, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kohima, and under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The event marked a significant milestone in promoting legal literacy and access to justice in the state.

The camp was inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Secretary Dr. J. Alam, IAS, who commended NSLSA’s initiative and reiterated the state government’s commitment to making legal services more accessible, especially in rural areas. He highlighted that 138 legal aid clinics and 11 District Legal Services Authorities across the state are working to deliver legal services and raise awareness about government welfare schemes.

In his welcome address, Justice M.R. Pathak, Judge of the Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman of NSLSA, emphasized the importance of legal aid, particularly for the marginalized sections of society including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, and persons with disabilities. He underscored that NALSA was established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, to ensure justice is not denied due to financial constraints.

The valedictory session, held on the same day, was graced by Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, alongside Justices from the Supreme Court of India and Gauhati High Court. In his address, Dr. Rio reflected on the pivotal role of the judiciary in shaping the country’s legal and social framework. He drew connections between Naga customary law and the modern legal system, particularly in areas such as mediation, the absence of capital punishment, and the emphasis on forgiveness and reform.

He also highlighted the significance of Article 371(A) of the Constitution in safeguarding Naga customs, religious and social practices, and land ownership rights. Dr. Rio praised the functioning of Nagaland’s traditional justice system, including village and district customary courts, for delivering quick and cost-effective justice through respected community leaders like Gaon Buras and Dobashis.

Justice B.R. Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman of NALSA, expressed appreciation for the hospitality and vibrant culture of Nagaland. He lauded NSLSA for organizing the camp efficiently and stressed NALSA’s commitment to expanding legal awareness to the most remote corners of the state.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the role of legal services in ensuring political, social, and economic justice. He noted that camps such as this empower citizens by connecting them to free legal aid and strengthening legal awareness.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Supreme Court Judge and Mentor of NSLSA, shared insights from his tenure in the region and emphasized the need for collaborative efforts at every level of governance to strengthen legal outreach. He appreciated the state’s efforts in equipping grassroots legal authorities to serve in remote terrains and highlighted the significance of community mediation under the Mediation Act, 2023.

Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, described NALSA as a movement for justice and reaffirmed its mission to make legal aid accessible at the doorstep of every citizen, especially the underprivileged.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and Patron-in-Chief of NSLSA, in his valedictory speech, described the camp as a historic initiative aimed at creating legal awareness and ensuring justice for all, as mandated by Article 39(A) of the Constitution.

The camp also featured a cultural program with performances by children from the Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home and a vibrant showcase by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) celebrating Nagaland’s rich traditions.

In addition to legal consultations, the camp offered a variety of public services including Aadhaar enrollment, e-SHRAM registration, EPF services, and NBOCWWB registration. Various government departments also set up stalls to provide support and information to the public.