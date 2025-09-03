Nagaland hosts foreign service officers, eyes global opportunities in culture, sports and tourism

The Nagaland government, through the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), held a high-level roundtable with visiting Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers in Kohima on September 2, focusing on positioning the state as a hub for culture, sports, and tourism.

The session, chaired by Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of IDAN, brought together ministers, advisors, senior officials, and stakeholders. Special guests included Robert Shetkintong, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique, and R. Masakui, Consul General of India in Vancouver, who are visiting Nagaland as part of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP-III) of the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Metha underlined Nagaland’s shift from a conflict-driven image to one of opportunity, stressing that the state’s youth and creative economy must be linked to India’s missions abroad. He also announced that Nagaland will host the World Belt Wrestling Championship in November 2025.

Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along highlighted Nagaland’s social strengths, including over 2,000 vibrant villages and its reputation as a safe state for women. He urged stronger investment in the creative economy to build jobs and global visibility.

Presentations from IDAN and the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) showcased Nagaland’s growing footprint in music, arts, handloom, handicrafts, film, and festivals like the Hornbill Festival. TaFMA emphasized ongoing international partnerships and training initiatives that are helping local talent gain recognition abroad.

The visiting diplomats encouraged Nagaland to align its strengths with India’s Act East Policy. Masakui emphasized branding unique Naga products for global markets, while Shetkintong urged stronger cultural diplomacy, tourism promotion, and support for artisans and performers.

Stakeholders also discussed private sector participation, expanding education with international best practices, and creating better market linkages for traditional crafts.

The roundtable closed with a shared commitment to build Nagaland as a regional hub of the creative economy, driven by convergence of culture, sports, tourism, and innovation.