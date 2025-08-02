Nagaland hosts state-level Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh to celebrate inclusive development milestones

In a vibrant showcase of community-driven progress, the Planning & Transformation Department of Nagaland organized the State-level Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, to recognize outstanding contributions from Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, who graced the event as the Chief Guest, hailed the Sampoornata Abhiyan as a transformative initiative that underscores the importance of inclusive governance. “Development must reach every village and touch every life,” he emphasized, describing the Abhiyan as a people-first approach that delivers governance directly to the doorsteps of the underserved.

Zeliang underscored the holistic vision of the Abhiyan, which seeks “completeness and total coverage,” ensuring that no household or individual is left behind. Highlighting the collective efforts behind the program’s success, he attributed progress to the committed work of field staff, district administrators, community leaders, and the citizens who believed in positive change.

“The Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme is not just about enhancing government performance but about empowering communities,” Zeliang noted, emphasizing that sustainable development stems from grassroots ownership. He praised the awardees for their patience, dedication, and perseverance, particularly acknowledging those working under challenging conditions with limited resources.

He further called upon all departments—including Health, Education, Rural Development, Agriculture & Allied, and Social Welfare—to strengthen inter-departmental collaboration. “The goal is to transition from schemes to solutions, and from targets to tangible transformations,” he said, reiterating the commitment to reach every citizen, regardless of age, gender, or location.

Development Commissioner Temsunaro Aier, IAS, in her opening address, described the event as a celebration of purpose, participation, and progress. She traced the roots of the Aspirational Districts Programme, launched in January 2018 (not 2011), as a visionary initiative by the Prime Minister to drive inclusive growth across India’s most underdeveloped regions.

Aier highlighted that the Aspirational Blocks Programme, initiated in January 2023, targets deeply backward blocks with focused attention on measurable socio-economic indicators such as health, nutrition, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. She lauded the achievements of Nagaland’s three aspirational blocks—Khongsa in Kiphire, Akuhaito in Zunheboto, and Thonoknyu in Noklak.

Kiphire district achieved full saturation in four out of six indicators, Thonoknyu in five, and Akuhaito in two—remarkable milestones reflecting collaborative efforts across administrative and community levels.

The Sampoornata Abhiyan, spearheaded by NITI Aayog, is a three-month saturation campaign (July–September) aimed at ensuring full coverage in key parameters. Aier encouraged stakeholders to extend this momentum to domains like digital and financial inclusion, water conservation, school education, and health.

Short but impactful addresses were delivered by Arikumba, Secretary of Lokayukta, and Temsuwati Longkumer, DC of Kiphire, highlighting inspirational journeys from the field. Messages were also shared virtually by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, and Rohit Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of NITI Aayog.

Medals and certificates of appreciation were awarded to exemplary district and block performers by NITI Aayog. The event was attended by Advisor S. Kiusumew Yimchunger (Home Guard & Civil Defence, Fire and Relief & Rehabilitation), senior government officials, DCs, Heads of Departments (HODs), and Additional Heads of Departments (AHODs).

In his closing remarks, Deputy CM Zeliang urged all present to move forward collectively in building a Viksit Nagaland for a Viksit Bharat—a future that is inclusive, equitable, and complete.