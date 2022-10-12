The Nagaland Police managed to seize a pick-up van loaded with illegal liquor from the transport corporation colony of Wokha district headquarters.

The incident came to light at around 2.50 AM on October 12 when the Nagaland police led by Wokha district's Additional Superintendent of Police K Sariso and sub-divisional police officer Vikato Thanger intercepted a commercial vehicle.

Notably, the Police seized 2160 bottles of beer and 840 rum bottles applicable for sale in Assam alone from the registered Bolero pick-up van number AS 03CC 2099.

During the raid, the Nagaland Police team also arrested the driver and helper of the seized vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Wokha police have registered a case in connection with the incident under the Nagaland Liquor Prohibition Act, 1989 and started an investigation in the interest of more information.

The owner of the seized vehicle has been identified as Polash Phukan, a resident of Merapani in the Golaghat district.

It may be recalled that an unscrupulous circle at Merapani on the Assam-Nagaland border in Golaghat district has been illegally smuggling liquor from trucks to the dry state of Nagaland through various tactics by which IMFL loaded trucks are being illegally transported from Assam every day to the dry state of Nagaland.