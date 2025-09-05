Nagaland: Illegal cigarettes worth Rs 1.29 crore seized in Peren

Assam Rifles, in coordination with Nagaland Police, seized a truck carrying a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 1.29 crore in the Tening area of Peren District.

The joint operation underscores the ongoing efforts by both security forces and the state police to curb the inflow of contraband, safeguard local markets, protect communities from the harmful effects of unregulated products, and prevent loss of government revenue.

Officials highlighted that the operation was a demonstration of effective coordination between Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police, serving as a model for maintaining law and order while protecting public interests.

The seized goods have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action. Authorities have assured continued vigilance against smuggling and illegal trade activities in the region.



Also Read: Nagaland CM unveils SOAR Mission, announces education reforms on Teachers’ Day