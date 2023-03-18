The ceasefire office of the NSCN-K Khango Konyak camp located at Thilixu was allegedly attacked by impeached General Secretary Isak Sumi and his cadres on March 17 morning. According to sources, Sumi arrived with around 10 to 12 men at the office and demanded that the Khango camp cadres open the gate. Upon refusal, Sumi and his men resorted to firing, although no casualties were reported. The police have reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident comes after Isak Sumi, the general secretary of NSCN-K (Khango) faction, was removed from office on January 5 by Khango Konyak, the faction's president, for operating without the approval of the group's collective leadership. Sumi was accused of acquiring "absolute powers and functions" without the consent of the faction's collective leadership and was found guilty of "non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism, and self-styled one-man government," which was in direct opposition to both "discipline" and the "yezhabo" (constitution).

As one of the working committee's co-conveners, Sumi represented the NSCN-K (Khango) in the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). The NNPGs are engaged in ongoing discussions about the political demands of the Naga people, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team that recently visited Nagaland had ruled out the creation of a separate Frontier Nagaland as demanded by the Eastern Naga People's Organisation (ENPO).

NPF legislature party leader Neinu claimed that the cabinet has never recommended a separate state and urged the ENPO to re-examine their demands for the greater interest of the people of Nagaland.