Isak Sumi, whose impeachment had been overturned by the NSCN-K (Khango) Council of Kilonsers on January 5, said on January 8 that he was ready to "reconcile" with Khango Konyak, the organization's now-impeached president, "regardless of the misguidance." He said that Konyak was misled and diverted in a "scheme hatched" by others, and that Konyak was not the cause of the situation.

"He is a senior leader, a 1960 veteran who has been to China twice, and one of the most capable commanders in the Naga army alive today, so even this dispute, in his words, I would not blame him (Khango)," Sumi stated.

As for the decision to remove Konyak from office and replace him with Luyanba Yimkhiung, which had been made by the group's Council of Kilonsers, Cabinet, Tatars, Regional authorities, military wing, and secretariat staff and employees on January 7, Sumi said that he would have to persuade his cabinet to reverse the decision. "Thus, I reach out an olive branch to him and declare my readiness for reconciliation", stated Sumi.

Sumi made the remarks on January 8 while holding a press conference with media representatives at his home in Toluvi, Dimapur.

He provided a brief overview on his background while he was in Myanmar with the NSCN-K (Khango) and his role in signing a cease-fire agreement with the GoI during the press conference. He lamented the fact that the Naga political groups' internal conflicts and disagreements "had become the norm."

He noted that the Naga people's confidence had diminished as a result of the extortions, assassinations, and threats that had now more or less come to be associated with them.

Sumi described the impeachment of Konyak as a terrible episode in light of the current peace negotiations with the government of India. But he emphasised that his side would uphold the cease-fire agreement going forward.

Sumi responded, "The entire setup of NSCN-K (Khango) was still intact," when asked if the group would further divide into two groups. Except for two secretaries, the entire civil, political, and other branches of the government are with me and the acting President.

Also read : Nagaland: Proscribed outfit NSCN-GPRN(Khango) regrets January 4 incident at ceasefire office



