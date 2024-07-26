To address the growing environmental concerns related to single-use plastics, the Governor of Nagaland has announced a complete ban on specific plastic items, effective August 1, 2024. This follows a meeting of the Special Task Force (STF) on June 20, 2024, aimed at tackling the ecological impact of single-use plastics.

The ban will encompass two major categories:

- Single-use plastic carry bags: This includes all plastic carry bags regardless of their microns.

- Single-use plastic bottles: This applies to water and soft drink bottles with a capacity of less than one liter.

The directive mandates that all institutions and commercial establishments—including educational institutions, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, religious and industrial institutions, and banquet halls—must comply with this ban. Any violations will incur significant penalties: a fine of ₹10,000 for the first offense, ₹20,000 for the second, and permit cancellations for repeated breaches.

District Task Forces (DTFs) have been established to enforce the ban, monitor compliance, and levy fines. These task forces will also conduct quarterly meetings to review progress and submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) to the government.