Nagaland imposes emergency restrictions in Kohima following swine flu outbreak

Nagaland health authorities have imposed strict containment measures after confirming cases of African swine fever in P. Khel area of Kohima village, marking a significant animal health emergency for the district.

Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem issued the order on September 1, establishing two distinct control zones to prevent the highly contagious disease from spreading beyond the affected area.

The deadly viral infection, which affects domestic and wild pigs with mortality rates reaching up to 100 per cent, poses no direct threat to humans but can devastate pig populations and local economies dependent on pork production.

The containment strategy divides the region into an infected zone covering P.Khel village and a broader surveillance zone extending 10 kilometres from the outbreak site. Within these designated areas, authorities have implemented a complete ban on pig slaughter, prohibited the import and export of pigs and piglets, and restricted all transportation of live pigs and pork products.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, with multiple agencies, including the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, local police, and municipal authorities coordinating the response effort.

African swine fever has emerged as one of the most challenging animal diseases globally, causing significant economic losses in affected regions. The virus spreads through direct contact between infected and healthy pigs, contaminated feed, and can survive in the environment for extended periods.