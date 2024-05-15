The Watsü Mungdang, the apex women's body of the Ao tribe, on May 14 held a programme in Marepkong and Sungkomen Wards to confirm women's reservations and the number of candidates.

Set to be the first-ever municipal election in Nagaland, six out of the 18 Wards of Mokokchung have women's reservations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.

The ULB elections will be held on June 26, 2024, will have a 33 per cent reservation for women.

While two women from Marepkong and another two from Sungkomen will contest, their candidature has not been declared officially.

Meanwhile, Rongsenlemla Jamir and Repanungla LKR from Marepkong Ward, and with Imtimenla and Sunepienla from Sungkomen Ward, have been confirmed.

418 candidates, including 148 women candidates will contest across 36 town councils within the three municipal councils of the state.

Arenla Longkumer, President of Watsü Mungdang encouraged women to set a positive example for the world. She said, “We are the creators of change.”

While Repanungla LKR from Marepkong Ward appreciated the efforts and hoped candidates from women-reserved wards will give their best, Rongsenlemla Jamir, also from Marepkong Ward, laid emphasis on the importance of the opportunity to serve her community.