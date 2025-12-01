Nagaland hosts global roundtable to boost diplomatic, economic ties

Nagaland convened an Inaugural Roundtable and Networking Dinner with Country Partners on 30 November 2025 at Hotel Vivor, Kohima, marking a strategic step in advancing both diplomatic and economic collaborations ahead of the Hornbill Festival.

Organised by the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), the event brought together international representatives, government officials, and industry stakeholders for policy dialogue. The occasion reflected Nagaland’s commitment to expanding its global network, with diplomats and envoys from several nations meeting to explore opportunities for partnership with the state.

The roundtable followed the Chief Minister's announcement designating Austria, France, Ireland, Malta, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom as official country partners for the 2025 Hornbill Festival. Arunachal Pradesh was also named as the State Partner, highlighting efforts to strengthen regional collaboration within North East India. The inclusion of these partners is intended to promote a shared vision for development and growth in the region, as well as to foster practical engagement between Nagaland and international stakeholders.

Senior diplomats, including the Ambassadors of France, Ireland, Switzerland, and the High Commissioner of Malta, attended the gathering. Their presence at the event signalled increased interest from foreign missions in developing economic, cultural, and strategic partnerships with Nagaland. The roundtable was seen as a significant milestone in the state’s outreach and an indicator of Nagaland’s emerging role as a platform for global engagement within North East India.

The roundtable was structured as a policy platform to identify concrete opportunities for collaboration and to build bilateral relations with participating nations. Stakeholders from sectors such as tourism, trade, investment, technology, and creative industries engaged in discussions with government agencies and local enterprises. These interactions aimed to establish practical partnership models, joint ventures, and investment pipelines that could be advanced during and after the Hornbill Festival through a series of additional roundtables and business-to-business sessions.

This engagement underscored Nagaland’s readiness to pursue pragmatic investment opportunities and positioned the state as an emerging player in regional diplomacy and economic partnership. The Hornbill Festival, traditionally a major cultural event, is being leveraged to catalyse cultural exchange and transform it into tangible economic and investment opportunities. By pairing national and international partners with local entrepreneurs and institutions, the event aims to align cultural heritage with innovation and commercial development.

At the roundtable, the importance of collaboration across multiple sectors was highlighted. As reflected in the official remarks, "During the programme, Country Partners emphasized the importance and possibilities of collaborating and partnering with Nagaland in the areas of Education, Sports, Cultural, Health, Digital, Food Processing Industries, Infrastructure, Agriculture etc." The session set the tone for continued high-level engagement and reinforced Nagaland's vision of establishing long-term relationships with both foreign partners and neighbouring states.