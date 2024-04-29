The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI) called off the indefinite shutter down on April 29 and directed all business establishments to reopen on April 30 after the Government of Nagaland gave their clarifications to the Five Point Charter of Demand.

The state government on April 29 requested the DCCI and the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) to call off the indefinite shutter down.

The press release stated that the state government does not support, and is fully against any illegal taxation or forcible demand or collection by any group or entity or individual in Nagaland.

Furthermore, it was informed that the GST or any other legal tax is to be paid only to the state government by any business organisation/individual.

The press release also stated that only the statutory bodies/ law enforcement agencies of the state government are empowered to issue summons to anyone who is in conflict with the law. Summons by any other group/entity/individual is illegal and the aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances.

“Only the statutory bodies are empowered to conduct raids by the state government., and raids conducted by any other group/entity/individual is illegal and the aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances,” the release read.

Finally, the state government informed that it has empowered the police and district administration to act upon each and every complaint in this regard swiftly and book the culprits under the law and National Security Act to ensure safety and security of every individual in the state. Any aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing agencies in this regard.