The Independent Party of 47 A/C Aboi has unanimously decided to merge with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The decision was formalized at a meeting held at Aboi Headquarters, Mon District, in the presence of party leaders and members.

Led by its President, Yongwem Konyak, the Independent Party affirmed its commitment to working under the dynamic leadership of NDPP State President Chingwang Konyak and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The party emphasized its resolve to serve the people, uphold their faith in the leadership, and contribute to taking the NDPP to greater heights in the region.



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Yongwem Konyak stated, “This decision reflects our dedication to fostering social-political understanding and strengthening one of Nagaland’s most popular parties. The NDPP’s strong and stable leadership, coupled with its policies and developmental programs, inspired us to join forces for the betterment of Nagaland.”

The merger marks the formation of NDPP 47 A/C Aboi, a move hailed as being in line with the people’s aspirations for change and progress. The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution expressing unwavering confidence in the visionary leadership of State President Chingwang Konyak and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, pledging full support for their future endeavours.

This development is expected to further consolidate the NDPP’s position in Mon District, boosting its influence and capacity to drive development across Nagaland.