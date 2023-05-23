In an effort to address the increasing challenges faced by the youth, the Nagaland Youth Resources and Sports Department has established five youth recreational and impact centres. This initiative, undertaken as part of the State Innovative Programme, aims to create vibrant hubs of activities that will divert young individuals from issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, juvenile delinquency, and teen pregnancies.

The inaugural centre was launched in Kohima on May 22, with four additional centres set to be established in Longleng, Mon, Tuensang, and Kiphire. Recognizing the limited opportunities available to the youth, the project seeks to provide them with a secure and well-equipped space to engage in positive experiences. By doing so, the department aims to cultivate responsible citizens, reduce crime rates, and foster a sense of happiness and education among Nagaland's youth.

Highlighting the need for such centres, the department emphasized that many parts of Nagaland currently lack recreational facilities, both privately owned and government-run. This scarcity forces young individuals to spend their free time at home or on the streets, making them vulnerable to various challenges including depression, substance abuse, and juvenile crimes. The establishment of these centres aims to bridge this gap and offer a safe environment for the youth to explore their creativity, energy, and potential.

"The role of such centres is crucial for communities like ours that lack the necessary facilities to keep our children in safe environments after school hours during their free time," stated the department. With a focus on long-term community improvement, these centres will serve as outlets for the youth to channel their talents and contribute positively to society.