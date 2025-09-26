Nagaland inks four-party MoU to boost jute and natural fibre farming, targets 8 districts

In a bid to make Nagaland a hub for eco-friendly fibres, a four-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the National Jute Board (NJB), Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI), ICAR-Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres (ICAR-CRIJAF), and the state Agriculture Department.

The MoU, valid from 2025–26 to 2030–31, will promote large-scale jute cultivation in Nagaland and pilot new-age fibres like flax, ramie, and sisal. Officials said the initiative will provide farmers with sustainable cash crop alternatives, better incomes, and help reduce dependence on plastics and timber.

“This is not about cost but about farmer support. Seeds, machinery, and training will be provided, with our target to cover 7–8 districts by 2026,” said Shahshi Bhushan Singh, Secretary & CEO of NJB. He added that with proper market linkages, jute will become a major cash crop in the state.

Nagaland has around 3,000 hectares of land suitable for jute, of which 350 hectares are already under cultivation. With JCI’s procurement support, prices have surged from ₹25–30 per kg paid by middlemen earlier to ₹56.40 per kg in 2024, giving farmers direct benefits.

Currently, cultivation is underway in Peren, Chümoukedima, Dimapur, Niuland, Wokha, and parts of Mon and Mokokchung districts. Farmers will begin sowing in February 2026, after training and awareness programmes start this November.

Deputy officials highlighted that jute, being biodegradable and renewable, has the potential to open new industrial applications and value-added fibre production, in line with the Union Budget 2025–26 push for natural fibres.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards positioning Nagaland as a jute-growing hub,” Singh said.