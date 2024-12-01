The Nagaland government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British High Commission to allocate five annual slots in the Chevening Scholarship programme for aspiring candidates from the state.

The Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland Chairman, Abu Metha signed the pact with British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, Andrew Fleming at the chief minister's official residence on November 30.

The pact was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and British High Commissioner Linda Cameron.

The Chevening Scholarship provided by the UK government is aimed at nurturing exceptional individuals with leadership potential, the statement said.

The collaboration will provide full funding for a one-year master's degree at any UK university, equipping scholars with advanced knowledge and skills in their chosen fields, it said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Nagaland government would part-fund the reserved slots, enabling aspirants from the state to join Chevening's global network of change-makers, it added.

The partnership is a transformative step for Nagaland, which is poised for significant economic and social growth.

With the state requiring advanced human capital to drive its development, these scholarships will play a pivotal role in cultivating future leaders, fostering global academic engagement, and showcasing Nagaland's potential on the international stage, the statement said.