Major General Manish Kumar, SM, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio, at Kohima on May 16, 2024. The meeting held profound importance as it served as a platform for fostering stronger ties between the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland state administration.

During the encounter, Major General Manish Kumar conveyed greetings from the Assam Rifles fraternity to the honorable Chief Minister and, by extension, to the people of Nagaland. The visit highlighted the enduring commitment of the Assam Rifles in playing a pivotal role as 'Friends of the Northeast,' a phrase encapsulating their dedication to maintaining peace, security, and goodwill in the region.

The Assam Rifles, known for its dedication to duty and service, has consistently upheld its mandate of safeguarding the northeastern frontiers while also engaging in community-building initiatives. Their efforts extend beyond conventional security operations to encompass initiatives aimed at fostering socio-economic development and nurturing a sense of camaraderie among the diverse communities of the Northeast.