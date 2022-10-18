In a sensational incident reported from Intangki National Park in Nagaland, a Right To Information (RTI) application filed to the PIO, Interlocuter and Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Nagaland has alleged that a large number of RCC buildings meant for Forest Department Staff Quarters constructed few years ago by the state government within the reserved forests of the national park under Peren districts have been served vacation notice.

“Consequent upon the vacation notice/order by the government, all the staff of Forest Department occupying the said quarters at Intangki Reserved Forest have been displaced in compliance to the directives of the Government,” mentions the RTI application.

The RTI applicants further allege that the state government has allotted the whole residential establishment to a faction of Naga Political Group.

It has been noticed earlier that the staff quarters of the Forest Department had been allegedly taken over and was under complete control of NSCN (IM). It was also made apparently clear that the Forest Department was helpless and was failing to stop the NSCN (IM) cadre from their activities within the Intangki National Park.

Earlier, the members of the Senior Citizens’ Association of Nagaland (SCAN)felt the need to act responsibly and out of the veracity of the matter filed an RTI to the Public Information officer (PIO), Interlocutor and Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan on September 14, 2020 seeking immediate action on the concerns regarding the siege of the National Park by a faction of the Naga political group.