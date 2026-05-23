Nagaland intensifies ASF containment measures; pork sale restricted in several districts

The Nagaland government has intensified surveillance and containment measures following outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in different parts of the state, with several districts imposing restrictions on the sale, transport and import of pigs and pork products.

According to the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, district veterinary officers and field staff have been deployed to carry out surveillance, sample collection, awareness campaigns and bio-security measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Authorities in Mon district have temporarily banned the sale of pork and prohibited the import, export and transportation of live pigs until further orders.

In Dimapur district, infected and surveillance zones have been identified after ASF-positive cases were detected in pigs at Signal Angami village. Restrictions have also been imposed on the movement, slaughter and transportation of pigs and pork products in the affected areas.

The administration in Medziphema subdivision of Chumoukedima district has regulated the slaughter and sale of pigs and pork, making prior permission mandatory for commercial slaughter or sale activities.

Meanwhile, Mokokchung district authorities have advised people to avoid purchasing and consuming pork in areas affected under the Tuli subdivision, where ASF outbreaks were reported in Chungtia and Kangtsungyimsen villages and Shitikolak ward of Tuli town.

Restrictions related to pig import and transportation have also been imposed in parts of Peren and Niuland districts following ASF concerns.

Following the restrictions, several pork shops remained closed in different parts of the state, including Kohima.

The directorate clarified that ASF is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs but does not infect humans. However, officials warned that the disease could cause major economic losses to pig farmers and traders.

Authorities have appealed to pig farmers, transporters, traders, village councils and the public to cooperate with containment efforts and immediately report any sudden illness or death of pigs to nearby veterinary offices.

The department also advised farmers to maintain strict hygiene and bio-security measures and cautioned against improper disposal of dead pigs, warning that dumping carcasses in rivers, forests or open places could worsen the outbreak.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the livestock sector, the directorate said scientific and administrative interventions would continue to prevent further spread of the disease and safeguard the livelihoods of pig farmers across Nagaland.