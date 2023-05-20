In a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management practices, RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres were launched in various parts of Nagaland. The Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) in collaboration with Kohima Smart City Development Limited initiated the 'Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar' campaign, introducing RRR centres in six wards. Additionally, Aboi Town Council in Mon district and Longleng Town Council also established similar centres in their respective areas.

During the launch of the centres in Kohima, Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C highlighted the pressing issue of increasing waste production surpassing the city's population. He emphasized the need for sustainable development and urged all stakeholders to create awareness in their localities, promoting a sense of civic responsibility and environmental consciousness.

KMC Administrator T Lanusenla Longkumer stated that the primary objective of the RRR centres is to create a cleaner and healthier environment, ultimately improving the quality of life for citizens. She also announced that the top three performing RRR centres under KMC would be recognized and awarded.

In Aboi town, Aboi Town Council Administrator Phuleshe K Yepthomi launched the RRR centres, emphasizing the significance of recycling and reusing waste materials to reduce overall waste production. He encouraged the town's residents to adopt the RRR approach, not just for the present but also for the future.

Similarly, in Longeleng town, Longleng Town Council Administrator Alongdhimen Jamir inaugurated the RRR centres. These centres serve as comprehensive solutions for citizens, promoting sustainable waste management practices and contributing to a cleaner and greener town.