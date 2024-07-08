The Government of Nagaland has issued a public advisory warning residents to stay away from the downstream areas of the Doyang River. The notice comes as incessant rainfall in the catchment area has led to a significant rise in water levels at the Doyang Reservoir.

Officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office in the Wokha district stated that the reservoir is likely to reach its Full Reservoir Level if the current inflow trend continues. In response, authorities may need to open the radial gates of Doyang Dam to release excess water in a controlled manner.

The advisory strictly prohibits activities such as bathing, swimming, fishing, and camping along the riverside during the period when the radial gates may be opened. This precautionary measure aims to ensure public safety as the excess water release could lead to sudden increases in downstream water levels and flow rates.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to the advisory to prevent any potential accidents or emergencies related to the rising river levels.