In the wake of the sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis in the country, the Nagaland government has issued an advisory on symptoms, relief, and preventive measures.

The advisory issued on July 29 by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, said that the country is witnessing a sudden outbreak of conjunctivitis (Eye Flu), and cases of pink eye are being reported in higher numbers.

''Conjunctivitis (Eye Flu), or pink eye, is an irritation or inflammation of the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. It can be caused by allergies or bacterial or viral infection: Conjunctivitis (Eye Flu) can be extremely contagious and is spread by contact with eye secretions from someone who is infected,'' it added.

It further said that preventing the eye flu is necessary for avoiding the inconveniences caused by the infection.

The advisory asked people to maintain good hygiene which includes washing hands and avoiding touching eyes with bare or unwashed hands.

''One must also avoid sharing personal belongings like towels, lenses, or glasses. The area where you live should be cleaned properly,'' it added.

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