Nagaland issues alert advisory amid Assam’s eviction drive, warns of possible influx

The Nagaland government has issued an alert advisory to all Deputy Commissioners in the state, warning of a potential influx of displaced individuals following an eviction drive against illegal immigrants being carried out in neighbouring Assam.

The advisory, issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, on July 21, 2025, expressed concern that individuals evicted in Assam may attempt to cross into Nagaland.

In light of this, all Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and take proactive measures to prevent any such entry.

“In view of the eviction drive against the illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam, there is apprehension/risk that some displaced individuals may attempt to cross into our State,” the advisory stated.



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The directive emphasized that maintaining law and order and protecting the demographic integrity of the state remains a top priority. It urged district officials to implement preventive strategies within their respective jurisdictions.

“This proactive approach is crucial for maintaining Law & Order and for safeguarding the demographic integrity of our State,” the advisory read.

The notice was issued by Nokchasashi, NCS, Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland. Copies of the directive were also sent to the Deputy Secretary to the Chief Secretary, the Home Commissioner, and all Deputy Commissioners for information and necessary action.

The alert comes amid growing concerns across the Northeast about cross-border movements triggered by eviction operations and demographic pressures.