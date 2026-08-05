Nagaland issues meningococcal disease alert after 14-year-old boy hospitalised

Nagaland’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an advisory to schools, hostels and educational institutions following a suspected case of invasive meningococcal disease in a 14-year-old boy, urging authorities to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected cases.

According to an official advisory issued on August 3, the boy was admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of CIHSR Hospital on August 2 after developing fever, vomiting, low blood pressure, altered consciousness and abnormal stiffening of the limbs.

The child later developed rapidly progressing reddish-purple skin lesions and is currently in a critical condition. He is undergoing intensive treatment, including mechanical ventilation and other life-support measures.

Based on the clinical presentation, doctors are treating the case as septic shock with purpura fulminans, while suspecting invasive meningococcal disease, also known as meningococcaemia. Microbiological confirmation is awaited.

The Health Department cautioned that although meningococcal disease is uncommon, it can spread rapidly among people living in close quarters, particularly in hostels and dormitories. It stressed that early detection, immediate reporting and timely public health intervention are crucial to preventing a possible outbreak.

Meningococcal disease is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis and can lead to meningitis—an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord—or septicaemia, a serious bloodstream infection. Both conditions can become life-threatening if treatment is delayed.

The disease can spread through respiratory droplets and prolonged close contact, including coughing, sneezing, kissing, or sharing eating utensils, water bottles and cigarettes.

The department asked students, teachers, hostel wardens and healthcare workers to remain alert for symptoms such as sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, drowsiness or confusion, seizures, and a reddish-purple rash that does not fade when pressed. Cold hands and feet and signs of shock may also occur in severe cases.

People showing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.