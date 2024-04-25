The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), under the aegis of the Home Department, has issued a crucial alert regarding the impending monsoon season. As per the latest weather updates, Nagaland is bracing for heavy rainfall coupled with lightning strikes, with pre-monsoon activity expected to intensify in the coming days.

From April 26 to April 29, 2024, districts across Nagaland, including Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon and Longleng, are anticipated to experience thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. The NSDMA warns of potential disruptions in communication and connectivity due to these adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, the hilly regions are at risk of excessive precipitation, leading to waterlogging and flash floods in lowland and foothill areas such as Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit, and Tuli. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of these natural phenomena.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 15˚C and 39˚C during this period. In light of these forecasts, the NSDMA emphasizes the importance of public awareness and preparedness. Citizens are urged to exercise caution to prevent any untoward incidents.

The NSDMA calls upon all District Disaster Management Authorities and relevant line departments to remain on high alert and mobilize resources to safeguard lives and properties during the monsoon season.