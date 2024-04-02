The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Office in Guwahati, has issued a weather advisory for the state of Nagaland. Citizens are urged to exercise caution as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are predicted to persist in the region until April 16, 2024.

According to the advisory, areas including Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Shamator, Tseminyu, and Tuensang are expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and lightning in isolated places. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 31℃, while the minimum temperature may dip below 11℃ in hilly areas.

The NSDMA has outlined potential impacts of the inclement weather, including poor visibility leading to traffic congestion, temporary disruptions in traffic due to waterlogging and uprooted trees, partial damages to kutcha houses and huts, and the possibility of landslides causing damages to vulnerable structures. Additionally, heavy rainfall may adversely affect crops in the maturity stage.

To mitigate risks, the NSDMA suggests several precautionary measures:

1. Follow traffic advisories.

2. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

3. Ensure proper drainage in cropped fields.

4. Secure vegetable pandals.

5. Refrain from outdoor activities during adverse weather conditions.

6. Seek shelter indoors during thunderstorms and lightning activities.

7. Stay away from elevated areas and open fields.

8. Take precautions to minimize the risk of lightning strikes, including avoiding metallic objects and utility lines.

9. Unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from power surges.

10. Ensure the safety of children and pets indoors.

11. Remove debris that may cause accidents.

12. Refrain from using mobile phones during lightning storms.

The NSDMA urges the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities to prevent disasters during this period.