Nagaland–Japan Connect 2026 opens new global job pathways for Naga youth

In a significant push towards global workforce integration and international economic collaboration, the Government of Nagaland on January 28 launched Nagaland–Japan Connect 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at creating structured overseas employment, skill development, and institutional partnerships with Japan. The programme was organised by the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) at the Integrated Business Hub & Innovation Centre (IBHIC), Dimapur.

The initiative marks a major milestone in Nagaland’s global engagement strategy, placing human capital development, international mobility, and people-to-people partnerships at the core of the State’s economic vision. Senior officials from the Nagaland Government, representatives from Japan’s Kochi Prefecture, industry leaders, academic institutions, and hundreds of aspiring youth participated in the event, signalling a growing alignment between Nagaland’s workforce potential and Japan’s labour market needs.

Chairing the programme, I. Changsang, NCS, underscored the long-term intent of the initiative, describing Nagaland–Japan Connect as a structured and sustained platform, rather than a one-off engagement. He said the programme aims to systematically prepare Naga youth for global workplaces while building enduring institutional relationships with Japan.

In his welcome address, Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman of IDAN, highlighted Nagaland’s evolving global outlook. Emphasising the importance of aspiration backed by effort, he urged youth to gain international exposure, acquire best practices, and return to contribute to the State’s development, assuring continued government support for such global pathways.

Minister for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, in her special address, stressed the urgency of expanding employment horizons amid growing job demand. With over ten lakh job seekers, she said sustainable livelihood creation requires global competitiveness. She noted that Japan’s engagement with Nagaland reflects the credibility and discipline of Naga youth, calling the initiative “a beginning, not an end” of deeper international collaboration.

Representing Kochi Prefecture, Japan, Kunitoshi Hojo highlighted Japan’s demographic challenges and increasing demand for skilled foreign workers. He noted that the number of Naga workers in Kochi has grown from zero to 19 in just two years, expressing confidence that many more success stories will follow as cooperation deepens.

On industry collaboration, Kaushik Choudhury outlined the broader economic and cultural potential of the partnership, stating that Nagaland is being presented to Japan not merely as a labour source but as a hub of quality products, culture, and innovation. He cited initiatives ranging from Nagaland coffee promotion to elderly living villages and cultural centres as examples of inclusive growth opportunities.

Emphasising the academic and linguistic foundation of the programme, Dr. Pangersenla Walling, Centre of Excellence for Foreign Languages, Nagaland University, said language training remains central to global employability. She noted that targeted certificate programmes, supported by subsidies, are designed to make students job-ready, culturally competent, and internationally competitive.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Chief Minister T. R. Zeliang described Nagaland–Japan Connect as a strategic economic intervention rooted in long-term returns. Highlighting Nagaland’s engagement with Japan since 2014, he said investments in language, skills, and global exposure would yield employment, remittances, and stronger institutional capacity for the State.

In his closing remarks, Kumar Ramnikant, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, said the platform is already delivering tangible employment outcomes. He added that exposure to Japanese work culture—marked by discipline, quality, and productivity—would strengthen local enterprises when youth return with international experience.

The inaugural session witnessed the exchange of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to institutionalise cooperation in vocational training, internships, international placements, and investment facilitation. Konnekt Asia was designated as Nagaland’s official representative in Japan in partnership with IDAN, while NYK and IDAN signed an MoU to develop an integrated vocational training ecosystem combining language skills with industry-focused technical education. In agriculture, separate MoUs were signed with Corporation Kumagai Co., Ltd. and Hagumi Farm Co., Ltd. to offer one-year internships in advanced Japanese farming practices.

A dedicated technical session prepared participants for overseas employment, focusing on Japanese workplace culture, ethics, discipline, and recruitment pathways. Japanese companies and cooperative associations also made detailed presentations on job roles, working conditions, and growth prospects.

The event recorded over 450 student registrations and featured direct interviews with Japanese employers across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, hospitality, and heavy machinery.

Nagaland–Japan Connect 2026 stands as a decisive step towards structured global engagement, transforming international exposure into employability, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic resilience for Nagaland.