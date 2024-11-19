Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met with Japanese diplomats at Nagaland House in New Delhi on November 19 to finalise Japan's participation in the 25th Hornbill Festival.

Takashi Ariyoshi, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy, discussed collaborative strategies that will showcase Japanese cultural and economic engagement.

Japan will contribute significantly to the festival through cultural performances, capacity-building workshops, handicraft and bamboo product exhibitions, demonstrations by master craftspeople and musical performances.

Toyota, the renowned Japanese automotive corporation, will also participate through collaborative strategies with the State Government's Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA).

The United Kingdom, represented by Wales, was previously announced as another partner country for the event.