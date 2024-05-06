Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Nagaland starting May 7.

On the first day, Suzuki will be in attendance at a cultural programme at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima.

The following day, he is set to be part of the soft inauguration of the Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco Park.

The Ambassador's itinerary includes laying the foundation stone of the park, participating in a ceremonial plantation and paying respects at the Kohima War Cemetery.



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Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will accompany Suzuki to the cemetery.

The day concludes with Suzuki and other Japanese delegates visiting the Kohima Cathedral and the World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

The visit aims to bolster the cultural and diplomatic ties between Japan and Nagaland.