Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, undertook a visit to Naga Heritage Village Kisama Kohima on May 8th, 2024.

During his tour to the World War II Museum, he received a briefing on Japan's involvement in the historic Battle of Kohima during World War II.

Ambassador Suzuki immersed himself in the displays of artifacts and photo exhibitions at the museum. He also watched a video documentary detailing the events of the Battle of Kohima.



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Following this experience, the Ambassador proceeded to the Heritage Bamboo Hall, where he joined entrepreneurs and officials from Nagaland for a lunch gathering.

Hiroshi Suzuki also visited the Kohima War Cemetery on May 8, 2024.

Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries accompanied the Japanese delegation. The Ambassador and the Chief Minister also laid wreaths and paid tribute during the visit.

The Ambassador along with the Japanese delegation then paid a visit to the Kohima Cathedral. It may be mentioned that the Japanese people also funded during the construction of the Cathedral in memory of their loved ones who lost their lives during the Battle of Kohima during the Second World War.