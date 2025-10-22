Nagaland: JCC alleges irregularities in IAS induction process, demands cancellation of panel list

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction, comprising CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA, and NF&ASA, has alleged serious procedural lapses in the recent IAS induction process and demanded the immediate cancellation of the final panel list.

In a statement issued by its Media Cell, the JCC said that during its meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee on October 20, several “disconcerting facts” were placed before the government to facilitate a transparent and lawful decision by the state cabinet.

The committee pointed out that while the government acknowledged procedural lapses in the Vacancy Circulars dated July 6, 2020, and March 10, 2025, these were later ratified by the cabinet on March 27, 2025—two days after the withdrawal of the March 10 circular and a day after the application deadline had expired.

The JCC noted that the July 6, 2020 circular had previously served as the basis for the induction of a Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officer into the IAS, with no objections raised by the UPSC or the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). It argued that the circular was legally valid as it aligned with the Supreme Court’s judgment in Civil Appeal Nos. 4426–4466 of 2023, which allows executive instructions to supplement existing rules in cases of ambiguity.

However, the committee alleged that the subsequent withdrawal of the March 10, 2025 circular and the issuance of a new one on April 24, 2025, “in the guise of correcting procedural lapses,” effectively enabled a Non-NPSC candidate to be included in the final panel.

According to the JCC, the Non-NPSC candidate had submitted the application under the March 10, 2025 circular, which explicitly stated that only officers recruited through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) were eligible. “The question now is, why was the application accepted when the applicant was not eligible under the stated circular?” the JCC asked.

The committee further claimed that when the March 10 circular was withdrawn and re-advertised on April 24, no fresh applications were received, and earlier applicants did not resubmit their forms as per the new guidelines. “When no new application was received under the new circular, on what basis did the Screening Committee finalise the panel list?” the JCC questioned, calling the entire exercise “procedurally invalid.”

Citing the DoPT Office Memorandum dated October 7, 2020, the committee said that an appointment that is not made through a sanctioned process or by qualified candidates is considered “illegal,” and therefore, such a person cannot be inducted into the IAS.

The JCC alleged that “every step had been custom-made to facilitate the candidature of a particular Non-NPSC officer” and warned that this could open the door for similar irregular appointments in the future.

The committee has demanded two immediate actions:

Cancellation of the current IAS Panel List, which it claims is based on flawed applications and procedural errors.

Restoration of the March 10, 2025 Vacancy Circular in full, asserting that it is consistent with the Supreme Court judgment and upholds the integrity of the recruitment process.

The statement concluded that the JCC will continue to push for transparency and fairness in the IAS induction process to uphold administrative integrity and protect the interests of eligible NPSC officers.