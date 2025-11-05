Nagaland: JCC announces intensification of agitation, pen down and tools down strike from November 6

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has announced the intensification of its ongoing agitation following the government’s continued inaction over its long-pending demands for the restoration of merit-based recruitment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 5, the JCC declared that both the Pen Down Strike and the Tools Down Strike will come into full effect from November 6, and will continue until further notice or until the government fulfills its key demands.

The Committee stated that despite over 40 days of peaceful protests since its earlier circular dated November 3, 2025, there has been no positive response from the authorities. Consequently, the JCC resolved to escalate the agitation “to uphold transparency and meritocracy” in the state’s recruitment process.

According to the resolution, the JCC reiterated its two primary demands —

Restoration of the 10th March 2025 Vacancy Circular, and

Withdrawal of all Non-NPSC/Backdoor candidates from the Panel List.

The JCC further clarified that essential services and employees engaged in such duties would remain exempt from the purview of the strike to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Active participants in the Tools Down Strike include the All Nagaland Government Drivers’ Association, Nagaland Civil Secretariat Drivers’ Association, All Nagaland Directorate & District Government Drivers’ Union, and the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Grade-IV Staff Employees Association.

The Committee has instructed all its members across various directorates and service associations to ensure that the agitation remains peaceful, workplace-bound, and non-disruptive to essential services. It warned that any member found violating the prescribed guidelines would be held personally responsible for any untoward incidents arising thereof.

The JCC emphasized that the movement will persist “until transparency, accountability, and merit are fully restored” in the state’s administrative system.