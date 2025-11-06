Nagaland: JCC expands agitation to ‘Tools Down’ strike, demands restoration of merit in IAS induction process

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on Thursday intensified its ongoing protest against the Nagaland government by enforcing a full-scale “tools down” strike in addition to the ongoing “pen down” agitation.

Comprising the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), Nagaland Finance and Accounts Service Association (NF&ASA), and Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Association (FONSESA), the JCC accused the government of ignoring their demands even after over 40 days of peaceful protest.

The committee reaffirmed that its agitation would continue until the demand for the “restoration of merit” is fulfilled. It reiterated its core demands — reinstatement of the March 10 vacancy circular and withdrawal of the “non-NPSC/backdoor candidate” from the IAS induction panel list.

With the strike widening in scope, several allied bodies, including the All Nagaland Government Drivers’ Association, Nagaland Civil Secretariat Drivers’ Association, All Nagaland Directorate & District Government Drivers’ Union, and Nagaland Civil Secretariat Grade-IV Staff Employees Association, joined the tools-down protest.



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The JCC has, however, instructed its members to ensure that essential services such as public transport, ambulance operations, educational institution vehicles, sanitation, power, and PHE services remain unaffected and that the protest stays peaceful and confined to workplaces.

Responding to the agitation, the Nagaland government on October 30 defended its position, stating that the current IAS induction process adheres to long-standing administrative conventions. Government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye said the JCC’s demand to restrict IAS induction only to Nagaland Civil Service (NCS) officers was “a new development” inconsistent with the state’s administrative history.

“This is the first time we are facing such opposition to having even one IAS vacancy open to other services,” Kenye stated, noting that successive governments have always recommended at least one non-NCS officer with “outstanding merit, efficiency, and service record.”

Appealing to the JCC to reconsider its stand and restore normalcy, Kenye said the state government would await the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and UPSC’s observations before making any further decisions. “We have not violated any guidelines. If there are differing opinions, let the Centre decide,” he said, emphasising that governance should not be paralysed by internal disputes.

Thursday’s escalation marks the fourth phase of the JCC’s agitation, which began on September 25 with black badge protests, followed by a poster campaign and a pen-down strike.