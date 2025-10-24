Nagaland JCC puts tools down strike on hold after govt assurances; pen down strike to continue

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction, comprising CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA, and NF&ASA, has decided to keep its proposed Tools Down Strike on hold following a meeting with the Nagaland Chief Secretary.

According to a circular issued by the JCC’s Media Cell on Thursday, the decision was made after the Chief Secretary invited the committee for discussions, assuring that the government would take steps to resolve the anomalies related to the selection of Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

“In good faith, the Tools Down Strike scheduled to commence from October 27, 2025, shall be kept on hold. However, the ongoing Pen Down Strike will continue until our demands are met,” the circular stated.

The JCC has also requested the All Nagaland Government Drivers’ Association, Nagaland Civil Secretariat Drivers’ Association, All Nagaland Directorate & District Government Drivers’ Union, and the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Grade-IV Staff Employees Association to keep on hold any preparations for the proposed Tools Down Strike until further instructions.

The JCC reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing a fair resolution to the IAS induction issue through dialogue and coordination with the state government.