Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, on Monday, June 16 underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning the Northeast as a critical growth engine rather than a peripheral region. His remarks came during a high-level outreach visit to Nagaland’s Wokha district, where he engaged with tribal leaders, civil society organisations, and local administration officials.

The visit is part of the Centre’s broader strategic approach aimed at fostering inclusive development, cultural integration, and enhanced connectivity across the Northeast.

“Prime Minister Modi has given special focus to the Northeast, treating it not as a periphery but as a growth engine. Every visit here is about listening, understanding, and responding to local aspirations,” said Singh during a series of interactions with tribal representatives.

The Union Minister stressed that the government’s engagement with the region is not merely symbolic, but structural and substantive, driven by long-term policy frameworks, infrastructure development, and livelihood support initiatives.

Highlighting a decade of progress under the Modi government, Singh pointed to significant improvements in central assistance, particularly in infrastructure, connectivity, and scientific interventions tailored for rural sustainability.

At the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Singh chaired a review meeting with local officials and members of civil society. Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar presented updates on the district’s development scenario, challenges, and ongoing central schemes.

Representatives from prominent tribal organisations, including Lotha Hoho, Lotha Eloe Hoho, and the Lotha Students’ Union, participated actively, offering ground-level insights and suggesting ways to improve the effectiveness of government programmes.

In a noteworthy development, Singh officially launched a vision document titled “Income Generation from Banana Cultivation”, an initiative aimed at enhancing livelihood opportunities through banana farming. The project is designed to provide technical assistance, market linkages, and institutional support to farmers in the region.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, the Centre is committed to continuing such regionally-sensitive engagements, fostering cooperative federalism, and ensuring that last-mile delivery of welfare schemes reaches tribal and remote communities effectively.