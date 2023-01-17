Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jeevan Singh who entered India from Myanmar on January 14 has been seen with mediator Dilip Narayan in the Mon district of Nagaland, said sources.

Interestingly, a few days back, the KLO Chief along with a 9-member armed cadre had entered India from Myanmar and carried three assault rifles with them.

As per sources, state that the group was camping at an undisclosed location near the India and Myanmar border and it was that the militant group is camping at Langwa under the Mon district of Nagaland.

It needs mention here, KLO a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding a separate Kamatapur state has expressed interest in peace talks with the government.

In a message sent via email, the organization informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete.

The letter further stated that no domestic and foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Wishing the new year to the people, Deputy Chief of the KLO, Surya Koch, urged people to extend their support in their peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue will soon be resolved.

Earlier in August 2022, Kailash Koch, the second most important leader of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), surrendered before the police in Calcutta.

Apart from KLO general secretary Koch, his wife Jugli also surrendered and he handed over his AK-47 to the director general of police Manoj Malaviya at Bhabani Bhaban, the state headquarters of the force.

Also read: Assam: KLO Commander-in-Chief along with 9-member armed cadre enter India from Myanmar: Sources