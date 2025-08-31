Nagaland: KDFA reaffirms commitment to football growth after resolution with Assam Rifles

The Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) and the Assam Rifles (AR) have officially put an end to their recent differences, reaching an amicable resolution after a period of tension that saw KDFA announce non-cooperation with the force.



The crucial meeting took place on Sunday at Hotel 2K, Kohima, with the presence of KDFA officials, officers from the 45 and 13 Assam Rifles, and family members of the late Capt. N. Kengurüse.

After nearly two hours of comprehensive and candid discussions, both parties agreed to move forward in mutual understanding.



Acknowledging the solidarity shown by district football associations during the period of discord, KDFA expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.



The Association further reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening football initiatives in Kohima district and across Nagaland, with the goal of nurturing young talent and advancing the sport.