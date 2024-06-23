In a tribute to Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), the Spear Corps of the Indian Army organized the Kenguruse Memorial Run at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station, Dimapur, Nagaland. The event marked the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War victory, honoring the supreme sacrifice of Capt. Kenguruse, a heroic son of Nagaland.

The memorial run saw enthusiastic participation from over 500 individuals, including all ranks and families of the Rangapahar Military Garrison. Participants competed in 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, ensuring inclusivity for all ages and fitness levels.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Capt. Kenguruse's parents, who were honored by Lt. Gen. Harjeet Singh Sahi, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC, Spear Corps. In his address, Lt. Gen. Sahi expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by Capt. Kenguruse and his family. He also motivated participants by awarding prizes to the winners in each run category.

"The Kenguruse Memorial Run is not just an event but a symbol of our endearing respect and remembrance for Capt. Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC. His bravery during the Kargil War is an inspiration to all of us," said Lt. Gen. Sahi.

The event concluded with a sense of camaraderie and patriotic fervor, as participants and attendees reflected on the heroic deeds of Capt. Kenguruse and the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Spear Corps remains committed to honoring the sacrifices of brave soldiers and will continue to organize events to keep their legacy alive.