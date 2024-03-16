Kezhaseluo-o Penyii has etched his name in the annals of Angami Sports Association (ASA) history as he emerged victorious in the 52nd edition of the ASA Wrestling Championship, held today at the Kohima Local Ground.

The prestigious event witnessed an illustrious gathering, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio gracing the inaugural ceremony. In his address, he stated the significance of preserving Naga traditional wrestling stating its role in fostering unity among the Nagas. Rio expressed his desire to see the sport expand beyond its current confines, advocating for its inclusion across all districts and even in women's categories.

MLA Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso echoed similar sentiments during the valedictory speech, shedding light on the cultural importance of belt wrestling among the Tenyimias. He stated its historical role in resolving disputes and promoting unity among communities. Rhutso urged for concerted efforts to propagate the sport across various tribes and envisioned its ascent to the international stage.

90-year-old Mamho Chakrüno was honored as the ambassador of the wrestling meet, symbolizing the rich heritage and legacy of the sport.

A total of 60 wrestlers, representing four Angami ranges - WAYO (Western Angami Wrestling Association), SASA (Southern Angami Sports Association), NASA (Northern Angami Sports Association), and CYO (Chakhroma Youth Organisation) - showcased their prowess in the arena. Among them, 18 wrestlers have been earmarked to represent ASA in the upcoming 29th Championship of Nagaland Wrestling Association, scheduled to take place on March 26, 2024, at the IG Stadium.