Nagaland kick starts second edition of Hornbill Esports Festival in Kohima, draws 300 national-level gamers

The second edition of the Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, Nagaland’s flagship competitive gaming event, commenced on Monday, December 8 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, bringing together top gamers from across the country.

Organised by the Esports Association of Nagaland (ESAN) in partnership with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the festival aims to elevate the state’s esports ecosystem by blending competitive gaming with music, youth culture and digital entertainment.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Abu Metha—advisor to the Chief Minister, chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)—commended the organisers for championing a sector that is transforming youth engagement globally.

“Esports is a modern-day trend and a billion-dollar industry that cannot be ignored,” Metha said, stressing that Nagaland is committed to ensuring its youth are not left behind in this rapidly expanding field.

Highlighting the state’s rising potential, he cited the recent victory of a Naga player in the football category at the Khelo India Esports Championships, noting that international tournaments now offer multi-million-dollar prize pools.

Metha underscored that esports has evolved far beyond entertainment, emerging as a viable career path for players, content creators, broadcasters and game developers worldwide. He further noted that several global sports academies use simulation games to train young athletes in strategy, decision-making and sport-specific management.

Welcoming more than 300 national-level qualifiers participating in the event, Metha said each entrant arriving in Nagaland was “already a champion”. He encouraged them to immerse themselves in the Hornbill Festival experience—a platform, he said, to network, build friendships and create lasting memories.