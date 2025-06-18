The State Level “Awareness & Benefit Saturation Camp” under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan was launched at the DC Office Complex, Kohima, with H. Tovihoto Ayemi, Advisor for Tribal Affairs & Election, as the special guest.

Launching the camp, Ayemi announced that it will run from 15th to 30th June 2025 across Nagaland to benefit tribal communities. He urged officials to utilize funds efficiently for the 608 villages under the program. Calling it a "very interesting" initiative, he emphasized inclusive tribal development in alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047 vision under PM Narendra Modi and CM Neiphiu Rio.

“As tribals, we often live in the most interior and backwards areas. This campaign is a step toward correcting that,” Ayemi said, adding that the state government is aligning itself with India’s aspiration to become a global economic leader.



Also Read: Nagaland begins disbursement of post-matric scholarships to ST students for 2024-25

Joint Secretary for Tribal Affairs, T.L. Kiusumong, in his keynote, traced the evolution of the Tribal Affairs Department and its commitment to empowering marginalized communities. He said line departments, led by Deputy Commissioners, will roll out activities at the village and block levels.

State Nodal Officer Imsumeren shared that the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) will span 17 districts, 74 blocks, and 608 villages over five years (2024–2029). The mission aims to bridge gaps in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and livelihoods through convergence of 17 government departments.

The event was chaired by SDO (C) and District Nodal Officer Rorheu Peseyie, with Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem delivering the welcome address. Director of Tribal Affairs I Sino Phom also attended the launch.