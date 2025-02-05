Nagaland has launched the Watershed Yatra Campaign to promote sustainable land and water management across the state. The initiative was officially introduced on February 5 at the Directorate of Land Resources, Kohima, during a state-level program attended by key officials and stakeholders.

MLA and Advisor for Land Resources, G Ikuto Zhimomi, underscored the urgency of addressing water scarcity and land degradation, calling for collective efforts to safeguard natural resources. He reiterated the government’s commitment to community-driven watershed management projects and emphasised the importance of empowering rural communities.

Director of Land Resources, Albert Ngullie, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the campaign’s significance in preserving Nagaland’s fragile ecological landscape. He urged individuals and communities to actively engage in awareness efforts and responsible resource management.

As part of the event, progressive farmers recognised for their contributions to water conservation and sustainable agriculture were felicitated. Additionally, Kekhrielezo Zuyie, proprietor of KK Wood Touch Furnitures and a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana - Watershed Development Component (PMKSY-WDC 2.0), shared his experiences with watershed initiatives.

Speeches were also delivered by Pelenuo, founder and MD of Zub Zub India, and Ruopfuzhanuo Whiso, Fourth Runner-Up, Miss Universe India 2024. Both speakers highlighted the role of community participation and youth engagement in restoring degraded land and promoting water conservation.

Attendees took a pledge for "Land and Water Conservation," reinforcing their commitment to sustainability. The Watershed Yatra will include activities such as constructing percolation tanks and check dams, organizing the Watershed Mahotsav to raise awareness, and holding Watershed Ki Panchayat meetings to involve communities in policy development.

Following the state-level launch, the campaign was virtually inaugurated at the national level by Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The initiative is designed to encourage scientific watershed management practices, enhance water security, boost agricultural productivity, and create employment opportunities, ultimately fostering holistic development in Nagaland.