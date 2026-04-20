Nagaland: Kohima administration clarifies viral ILP fine receipts after verification drive

The Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kohima has issued a clarification following confusion triggered by two Inner Line Permit (ILP) fine receipts that circulated on social media after a verification drive earlier this month.

Officials said the routine ILP verification and awareness drive was carried out across Kohima town on April 17. Several individuals found without valid permits were penalised under the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, with fines imposed in the presence of magistrates and receipts issued accordingly.

The clarification comes after receipts bearing serial numbers 1010 and 1011, which listed names and fine amounts, went viral online and led to misinterpretation. According to the administration, receipt number 1010 was issued collectively to three individuals, totalling Rs 1,500, while receipt number 1011 covered two individuals with a combined fine of Rs 1,000. All five were reportedly working at a construction site near Classic Island in Kohima.

The individuals fined under receipt 1010 were identified as Joy Singh (35), Arson Enghi (18), and Welson Teron (26), all from Karbi Anglong in Assam. Receipt 1011 was issued to Binush Chingthong (19) and Dilip Phangcho (20), also from the same district.

Authorities stated that those fined have been called for further verification. One of them, Welson Teron, admitted to uploading the receipts on Facebook using a personal account in Karbi language on the same day of the drive.

The administration also acknowledged a printing error on the receipt coupons, which has since been corrected. Officials urged the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading misleading content related to enforcement drives.