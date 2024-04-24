The Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has announced a one-day shutdown on 26th April 2024, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

This decision is a sign of solidarity with the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), which has called for an indefinite shutter down to voice the grievances of the business community.

DCCI has highlighted challenges that are commonly faced by the business and trading community, causing concern to all.

KCCI seeks support and cooperation from its members, civil societies, and the public for this call.

However, Pharmacies, Hotels, and Bakeries will be exempted from this closure to cater to medical necessities and travellers in the district.



Also Read: Nagaland: Shamator DC reports damage in parts of state